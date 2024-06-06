J&K: Classes suspended in GMC Srinagar after tension over blasphemous social media post

Srinagar, June 6 (IANS) The authorities on Thursday directed suspension of classes for undergraduate courses in Jammu and Kashmir's Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar following tension over a blasphemous social media post by a student.

The Registrar of GMC Srinagar has said in an order that the classes for undergraduate courses will remain suspended from June 6 to 8 in the college.

Tension had gripped GMC Srinagar on Wednesday when students came out in large numbers and started protests against the blasphemous post on social media by a student of the college.

Although there was no violence during Wednesday's protests in the college yet tension remained high as the protesting students were demanding immediate withdrawal of the post from the social media website and an apology from the student who had made the remark.

College authorities have already taken disciplinary action against the student by suspending his admission.

