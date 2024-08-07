J&K CEO invites bids for helicopter & helicopter ambulance for Assembly polls

Srinagar, Aug 7 (IANS) J&K's Chief Electoral Officer has invited bids for the hire of a helicopter and helicopter ambulance for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the UT.

The full Election Commission is visiting J&K on August 8 to interact with the representatives of various political parties to get feedback from them regarding the Assembly polls likely to be held by the end of September.

The CEO has set the ball rolling by inviting bids from reputed companies for the supply of a helicopter and helicopter ambulance from September to November. The documents inviting bids have, however, said that the timing can change depending on the election schedule to be announced by the poll body.

The hiring of a helicopter and helicopter ambulance by the CEO is an indication that polls in J&K would take place by September in accordance with the deadline set by the Supreme Court. In December last year, the Supreme Court, while upholding the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre, had directed the poll body to conduct elections in Jammu & Kashmir by September 30, 2024.

Jammu & Kashmir has been without an elected government since June 19, 2018, when the BJP withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government. J&K subsequently came under the Governor’s rule and the Assembly was dissolved. Since then, the UT has been without an elected government.

