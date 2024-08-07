Mariah Carey: I'm eternally 12

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) Singer Mariah Carey finds it unbelievable that she is a mother of teenagers and calls herself "eternally 12".

The 55-year-old singer has twins Monroe and Moroccan with her former husband Nick Cannon. She recently celebrated her twins' 13th birthday.

"I know, normally I'd say 'Well here's the thing, I'm eternally 12, so I don't even know how that's possible!' How did that happen? But I love them so much, they're really good kids. Do you know what I mean? I don't think they're bad or evil in any way like I was!" she told E! News.

"They're really good kids, they're very smart and they're funny and I'm the mom," the singer added.

The 'All I Want For Christmas' singer is also unsure what her children think of their mother's status as a music icon but admitted that they were recently keen to come to one of her shows to see her perform.

"I don't know what they think (of me). They did wanna come show the other night but I didn't know if they really wanted to come or if it was someone else saying it," Carey was quoted as saying by femalefirst.co.uk.

The singer said as a mother, she is definitely not "mean" but also does not want to be the "bleak one" in the room, so has probably found a "lenient" approach to being a parent because she always wants her children to want to be around her.

