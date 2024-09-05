‘Jhimma 2’ makers next Marathi film ‘Fussclass Dabhade’ to release on November 15

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) The makers of “Jhimma 2” have announced their next Marathi film christened “Fussclass Dabhade” directed by Hemant Dhome, which is set to release on November 15.

The title and release date were recently unveiled on social media and mentioned that the film is “a quirky story of crazy siblings.”

Colour Yellow Productions took to Instagram, where they made the announcement and wrote: “From the team of Jhimma, A quirky story of crazy siblings… Sonu, Pappu, Taidi and their equally crazy yet heartwarming family. From 15th November, in cinemas near you! #FussclassDabhade #FD #FDInCinemas15November Written & Directed by: @hemantdhome21”

Dhome said: "It's a story that's extremely close to my heart. It has pieces of what I have experienced and witnessed in life. Someone has rightly said that when the story of a film is close to the writer and director's heart, it becomes equally close to the audience as well.”

“Before making the film, I had decided that this would be shot at my farm and in the heart of my village. Thankfully, I got the chance to do that and share an experience of a lifetime with my team. We are all excited for the audience to watch the film from November 15 onwards.”

Presented by T-Series Films and Aanand L Rai, ‘Fussclass Dabhade’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aanand L Rai, Kshitee Jog and Krishan Kumar. The poster features Kshitee Jog, Siddharth Chandekar and Amey Wagh sitting on a tractor, with Amey dressed as a groom.

Producer Aanand L Rai said: “‘Fussclass Dabhade’ is a story that beautifully delves into the quirks and complexities of sibling relationships. It’s a celebration of the bond where love, rivalry, and humor coexist in the most delightful way.”

“Hemant Dhome has brought this unique sibling story to life with such charm and relatability, and I’m proud to be a part of bringing it to the audience through Colour Yellow Productions. I’m confident that this film will resonate deeply with anyone who has ever shared that special bond with a sibling.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar shared that “Fussclass Dabhade” portrays raw human emotions in relationships with a beautiful simplicity.

“The film connects deeply through its humane storytelling. It authentically reflects family life in India, especially Maharashtra, and brings its vibrant culture and heartfelt stories to the audience with both grace and sincerity.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.