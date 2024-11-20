Jharkhand polls: Babulal Marandi, prominent figures cast votes amid voter enthusiasm

Ranchi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Jharkhand Assembly elections saw key political leaders and citizens actively participating in the democratic process. BJP state president and Rajdhanwar constituency candidate Babulal Marandi cast his vote in his native village of Kodaibank, located in the Tisri block of Giridih district.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Marandi claimed that the electorate was voting with determination to address pressing issues like employment, law and order, corruption, and preventing infiltration.

He expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies would secure a majority in the 81-member Assembly.

He said, "This is a festival of democracy. It comes once in five years. I appeal to all voters to come to the polling stations and cast their votes. We are getting an indication from the way the voting is progressing, the Hemant Soren government is on its way out and a BJP-led government is coming to power."

Marandi is contesting the Rajdhanwar seat in Giridih District amid fractured opposition. While JMM has fielded Nizamuddin Ansari, CPI(ML) has put forward Rajkumar Yadav, complicating the INDIA bloc's unity.

Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly and BJP candidate from Chandankiyari, Amar Kumar Bauri, also cast his vote in his village. He urged citizens to participate in the "great festival of democracy" and stressed upon the importance of safeguarding Jharkhand's "roti, beti aur maati" (livelihood, daughters, and soil).

He called for record voter turnout to ensure the establishment of a government committed to transparency and progress.

Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, voting in his constituency, talked about the democratic spirit of the elections. He encouraged citizens to vote for the candidates of their choice. "This is a festival of democracy, and everyone must take part," Dubey said.

Vinod Singh, the CPI(ML) candidate from Bagodar, exercised his franchise in his native village of Khambra. He expressed hope for the formation of a secular and inclusive government that prioritises societal welfare.

In the second and final phase of the Jharkhand elections, 38 seats are going for polls with counting scheduled on November 23.

