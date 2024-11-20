Sara Khan on singing song with Mohit Chauhan: It’s like soul to my body

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) ‘Sapna Babul Kaa Bidaai’ fame Sara Khan has showcased her singing talent in her production venture “Choices.” She has recently opened up about collaborating with singer Mohit Chauhan.

Khan has stepped into production with her upcoming project "Choices", for which she has also directed the title track. She collaborated with Ayush Anand to create the song, with Akash Gupta assisting in writing the lyrics. Khan has lent her voice to the track alongside Mohit Chauhan. The number features Ridhiema Tiwari and Jaskaran Singh.

Speaking about the song, Sara shared, “I wanted to make something as per my visualization, and I thought it would be better if I did it myself rather than explaining it to somebody. So from singing the song to directing, writing the lyrics, and composing, I thought I could justify my feelings and my vision properly and did it all.”

She added, Singing is like soul to my body. When I think about something or feel a particular thing, I try to pour those feelings or emotions into a song; it's nothing commercial, and it's not the first time that I have sung a song. I have sung professionally for different platforms too in the past, and one of my hit songs was Black Heart.”

Further, ‘The Bay Khudi’ actress showered praise on Ridhiema saying, "She actually did what I wanted, and as a director, she was my favorite artist while shooting. Jaskaran is very hardworking, dedicated, and passionate towards what he is doing, and it was very easy for me to direct them as the actors were very cooperative and they did a great job. It was a great experience overall, and that's the reason I have directed it,” she added.

Sara Khan won the Miss Bhopal title in 2007. She shot to fame with her portrayal of Sadhana in Star Plus's show “Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai” as Sadhana. In 2010, the actress participated in “Bigg Boss 4.”

