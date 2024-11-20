Here’s why Drew Barrymore hid in Lucy Liu's bushes

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Lucy Liu revealed that she once found her 'Charlie's Angels' co-star Drew Barrymore hiding in the bushes outside her home in order to avoid an ex-partner.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Liu said: "I found her hiding in my bushes! She rang the gate and she was hiding and I came out. And then you kind of came out of the bushes with leaves in your hair and you’re like, ‘I don’t want him to see me here!’ Remember?"

Liu recalled being shocked to find the movie star hiding in her bushes.

The actress, who also starred alongside Barrymore in 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' in 2002, said: "I was like, ‘What are you doing? Get in the house!'"

Neither Barrymore nor Liu revealed when the incident took place, or even who the actress was dating at the time.

Meanwhile, Barrymore previously admitted that she prefers to find love the "old-fashioned way".

The actress, who was previously married to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green and Will Kopelman, has tried using dating apps in the past, but she insisted that she prefers talking to people "in real life".

Barrymore, who has Olive, 12, and Frankie, ten, with Will, said on 'The Tonight Show': "Was it dating apps that stopped us from going up to people and asking them out? Now we don’t have to worry about public rejection, we can just hide behind the app. Forget it. I’m over it. I want to talk to people in real life. I still want to meet someone the old-fashioned way."

Released in 2000, “Charlie's Angels” is an action comedy film directed by McG in his feature film directorial debut. It is the first film in the Charlie's Angels trilogy, a continuation of the television series of the same name created by Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts, which is also a continuation of the series story.

The movie also stars Cameron Diaz as three women working in a private detective agency in Los Angeles. John Forsythe reprised his role as the unseen Charlie's voice from the original series. Bill Murray also stars as John Bosley, replacing David Doyle who played the role in the original series.

It also stars Sam Rockwell, Tim Curry and Kelly Lynch while Crispin Glover, Matt LeBlanc, Luke Wilson and Tom Green appear in supporting roles.

