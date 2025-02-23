Jessica Simpson is more honest, has better control on emotions owing to sobriety

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Jessica Simpson had shared that she is more honest and in control of her voice after giving up alcohol. The singer and entrepreneur, 44, is preparing to release her new EP, ‘Nashville Canyon: Part 1’.

She shared that she has been booze-free since 2017, and credits her sobriety with helping her reconnect with music, reports 'Female First UK'.

She told 'People' magazine, “The moment I started drinking too much was when I started writing music in 2016 and it was making me go to places and feel sorry for myself. I don’t know why I wanted to feel sorry for myself other than the alcohol was lying to me and saying, ‘You’re braver because you can say this with me on your side’”.

As per 'Female First UK', Jessica, who celebrated seven years of sobriety in November, added, “I actually am so much more honest without alcohol, and I actually believe myself so much more without alcohol".

Rather than helping her process emotions, she said drinking “made my emotions quiet. Instead of addressing them, dealing with them and getting through it, I was just letting them be”.

In January, Jessica announced her separation from Eric Johnson, 44, her husband of a decade. The couple have three children, Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

She has also recently rediscovered her passion for music by returning to her Nashville roots, working with songwriters and drawing on her personal journals and poetry.

Reflecting on her early career, Jessica said she struggled to assert herself within the music industry.

She added, “You have a lot of people pushing and pulling at you, and putting money into you, and you say ‘Yes’.

She further mentioned, “I’m obedient. I’m a preacher’s daughter. I didn’t stand up for myself. I had a big voice but I didn’t have a voice that people would listen to when I would speak”.

Jessica described her upcoming ‘Nashville Canyon’ release as a break from the constraints of the pop star system that launched her to fame.

She said, “Probably through all of ‘Nashville Canyon’, I came in with: ‘Forget who they told you to be. That was the manufactured version of myself.

“‘Remember the person that opened her mouth and sang ‘Amazing Grace’ for the first time. Remember that girl and remember that as a woman’, and to have freedom in music, that’s what you’re going to hear in ‘Nashville Canyon’", she added.

