Jessica Alba heals in the company of friends

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jessica Alba is having a gala time with her gang of girls. The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos.

The pictures show the girls on a night out enjoying a delectable set of Sushi, playing golf, having fun by the pool, sweating it out at the gym and baking in the sun.

The actress also shared two notes in the photo dump. The first note read, “Laughing until your stomach hurts. Dinner with people you love. Learning something new. Sunlight on your skin. Letting yourself rest. Strength training. It's all medicine”.

The second note read, “She built a circle of women who were safe, soulful, and solid who held space, not judgment. Who grew with her, not against her. Who wished her well, always”.

Earlier, the actress had shared that she has learned to "let life happen" after her split from Cash Warren. The 44-year-old actress announced her breakup in January after 16 years of marriage to her ex-partner with whom she has Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and seven-year-old Hayes, and filed for divorce a month later, listing their date of separation as December 27, 2024, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Reflecting on her life since the split, she told Extra, "I think everybody can relate to, you try to plan so much, especially as a mom, you’re always trying to plan, plan, and control things.”.

“And I think you just realize, especially as time goes by, that what’s meant for you is actually what’s going to show up and what’s going to happen. Sometimes, you just have to let life happen and enjoy yourself and things will fall into place. Trust the process”, she added.

On July 29, Jessica and Danny were seen kissing outside Beverly Glen Deli in Beverly Hills. The actress had announced her split from Cash via a social media post in January.

