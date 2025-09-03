Varun Dhawan on Bijuria: There’s a connection, vibe we’ve all grown up listening and dancing to

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The makers of “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” unveiled the track “Bijuria” on Wednesday. Actor Varun Dhawan says there’s a connection everyone has grown up listening and dancing to, but the new version has a fresh, crazy energy that matches the madness of the film.

Varun, who plays Sunny in the film, said: “When I first heard this new version of Bijuria, nostalgia hit hard and I knew it was something special. There’s a connection and a vibe we’ve all grown up listening and dancing to, but this version has a fresh, crazy energy that matches the madness of our film and makes you want to get up and dance.”

Talking about the shooting of the song, which has originally been sung by Sonu Nigam, said: “Shooting this with Janhvi and getting the OG Sonu Nigam sir singing the track was a fun experience, the hookstep, beats and the vibe has been stuck in my head ever since. I hope this song plays at every party in the coming festive season."

Actress Janhvi Kapoor added that ‘Bijuria’ has always been one of those tracks that makes you want to get up and dance, and bringing it back in this film has been such a fun experience.

She shared: “The new version is a perfect mix that has the old charm with a new freshness that makes it impossible not to groove. Shooting with Varun and the team was an absolute blast. I think this is going to be one of those tracks that people will hold close to their hearts and also dance their hearts out to.”

The new version of Bijuria has been reimagined and composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, with additional lyrics also penned by him.

The original song was composed by Ravi Pawar, with lyrics written by the maestros Sonu Nigam and Ajay Jhingran. The track is sung by the iconic Sonu Nigam, and adding a modern twist is Asees Kaur, whose vocals bring in freshness, sass, and an irresistible groove.

Singer Sonu Nigam said ‘Bijuria’ is one of those songs that has lived many lives.

“When we first recorded it, I had no idea it would be so loved and would last so long, evergreen, as if eternal . Revisiting it now decades later, feels like a full-circle moment. I’m humbled that the original vocals still resonate enough to be part of this reimagined version.

He said that Tanishk Bachi has infused it with an electrifying new sound, and Asees Kaur has added her own flavor that elevates the track.

Sonu shared: “Varun and Janhvi have made the track special with their amazing dance moves. Bijuria for me is nostalgic, it’s fresh, and it’s made to make people dance all over again.”

The music video showcases Varun and Janhvi turning up the heat with their sizzling chemistry and infectious energy, delivering a visual spectacle that’s as glamorous as it is high voltage.

Composer Tanishk Bagchi said that reimagining a song like ‘Bijuria’ comes with a huge sense of responsibility.

“You don’t just remix, you reinterpret. The goal was to keep the essence of what made the original so iconic, while giving it the kind of edge and tempo that today’s audiences expect. Having Sonu Nigam’s voice in the track gave it authenticity and soul, and Asees brought a fierce, playful energy that gave the song a brand-new identity.”

“It’s both a tribute and a celebration, and hopefully something that bridges generations.”

Singer Asees Kaur said singing ‘Bijuria’ alongside Sonu Nigam sir is truly special.

“It’s a song I grew up loving. I wanted to bring my own bold and playful energy to it while staying true to its iconic vibe. Tanishk gave it a fresh, fiery sound, and I’m thrilled to be part of this powerful reimagining that bridges nostalgia with now.”

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” is directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul and many others. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2025.

