Chandigarh Announces School Holiday on September 3 Amid Rains

Chandigarh schools will remain shut on September 3 due to persistent inclement weather in the region, the administration announced on Tuesday.

The union territory, which serves as the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, has recorded over 140 mm of rainfall since Sunday, leading to waterlogging and disruption in normal life.

“In view of the prevailing weather conditions, all schools in UT Chandigarh will remain closed on September 3,” the official statement said.

Schools were also closed in Chandigarh on Tuesday as heavy rains continued to lash the region. The swelling Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, have inundated large parts of Punjab after torrential rainfall in catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Meanwhile, all educational institutes in Punjab have been ordered shut till Wednesday, while neighbouring Haryana has also reported widespread rainfall.