Jenna Ortega: ‘I hate AI’

Los Angeles, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Jenna Ortega said that she was sent “disgusting” images of herself as a teenager and revealed the reason why she hates AI.

"I hate AI. . Did I like being 14 (years old) and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to, and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It's terrifying. It's corrupt,” she said on 'The Interview' podcast with the New York Times.

"It's wrong, it's disgusting. Here's the problem, though. We've opened Pandora's box. Well, it is what it is. It's out there now. We're gonna have to deal with the consequences."

Ortega shared she deleted her social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter, after this behaviour went on for several years, and only got worse once she found fame with the hit series “Wednesday”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "One of the first actually, the first DM that I ever opened myself when I was 12 was an unsolicited photo of a man's genitals, and that was just the beginning of what was to come. I ended up deleting about two, three years ago because the influx, after ('Wednesday') had come out, of these absurd images and photos.

Calling it repulsive, the actress said that she just deleted it because it was unnecessary.

"They're just so repulsive, and I already was in a confused state that I just deleted it because it was unnecessary, and I didn't need that. I would make political statements or, just personal ones or just talk about excitement for jobs, and then I was greeted with this stuff.

"And it was just disgusting, and it made me feel bad. It made me feel uncomfortable.

It's awful. ... So one day, I just woke up and I thought, 'Oh, I don't need this anymore.' So I dropped it!"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.