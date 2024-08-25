Ryan Reynolds thanks costume department of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’, calls it ‘engineering’

Los Angeles, Aug 25 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, whose latest movie ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has become a box-office phenomenon, feels that the superhero costume of the Merc With a Mouth is a work of an engineering marvel.

On Saturday (Pacific Standard Time) the actor took to his instagram, and dropped several pictures from the making of his box-office juggernaut. The still from the film show different avatars of Deadpool, there’s even a toddler avatar of Deadpool along with the several cameos from the film.

The actor penned a long note in the caption as he expressed his gratitude to the costume department of the film.

He wrote, “The costume department on #DeadpoolAndWolverine was second to none. I can’t think of a more stressful line of work on a film like this. SO. MANY. COSTUMES. And prototypes. And no room for error. The work they do isn’t just design and fabrication, it’s engineering. These suits function as beautifully as they look. Sure it takes over an hour to pee, but the suit has saved me from more injuries than I can count”.

The actor further mentioned that the whole supersuit journey started and continues with Russ Shinkle and his team.

He continued, “Huge thanks to tireless geniuses: Graham Churchyard, Mayes Rubio and Billy Lawless. Massive appreciation and awe to Ivo Coveny for making a NicePool suit (and many others, including 2099!!!!) beyond anyone’s wildest dreams and expectation”.

“And all my love, appreciation and thanks to the giant team behind the scenes at Pinewood and beyond working so hard to create, fix, pivot, change, patch and adjust what must feel like a thousand different supersuits every single day… what a team of heroes. You kept the wheels on the bus”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has set the box-office on fire as it minted $1.16 billion worldwide on the box-office.

