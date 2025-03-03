Jeet, Prosenjit-starrer ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ to premiere on March 20

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Showrunner Neeraj Pandey’s “Khakee: The Bengal Chapter” starring names such as Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee is all set to premiere on March 20 on the streaming giant Netflix.

Jeet said: "For years, people have been asking, 'Boss aur Bumba Da ek saath kab aa rahein hain?' (When are Boss and Bumba Da coming together?) Well, here we are! What makes it even more special is that this marks my debut on Netflix. I'm proud to be part of a project that showcases such authentic and nuanced storytelling to a global audience.

He shared that collaborating with such a talented cast and crew was rewarding.

“And the action scenes were intense and I enjoyed doing them. This project challenged me in new ways, allowing me to grow as an actor, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it. Hopefully, this series will spark relevant conversations that leave a lasting impression," Jeet said.

The series is set in the early 2000s, in a city dominated by power-hungry gangsters and politicians, the law often struggling to maintain a balance. Yet, IPS Arjun Maitra was determined to bring justice to the people, where loyalties shifted easily and any ally could be a secret enemy.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Prosenjit shared that joining forces with Jeet and the entire cast for a story as compelling as this felt like the perfect alignment.

“Glad that I could collaborate with a maker like Neeraj Pandey and Netflix as a platform that knows the pulse of the audience. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter delves into power struggles, intense action, and unexpected plot twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

“We poured our hearts into bringing this narrative to life, and I hope audiences everywhere find themselves as captivated by it as we were during its creation. Yeh toh sirf shuruat hai! (This is just the beginning!)" Prosenjit concluded.

The show is produced by Friday Storytellers and directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. It also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das.

