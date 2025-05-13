JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar slams Bihar Congress over 'irresponsible' post on Pahalgam attack accused

Patna, May 13 (IANS) Janata Dal(United) MLC Neeraj Kumar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bihar Congress for its "irresponsible" post on the social media platform X, which allegedly included photographs of the four terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a strongly worded video statement, Neeraj Kumar condemned the move, calling it a "grave lapse in national security protocol."

"If the Congress had any information about the accused, the party should have conveyed it to the Union Home Ministry, PMO, Indian Army, Bihar DGP, or even its national president Mallikarjun Kharge, rather than posting it on social media," Kumar said.

Kumar said that releasing the photograph of the terrorists without coordination with security agencies is highly irresponsible.

He criticised the Congress leaders for "failing" to tag or notify any appropriate national or state-level security authorities in their social media post.

"The Congress should have tagged or sent this information to national leadership or security agencies, not just posted on social media for political mileage," he added.

Referring to the martyrdom of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, a native of Bihar who lost his life in Jammu and Kashmir during an anti-terror operation, Neeraj Kumar said, "At a time when the Prime Minister is calling for an all-party meeting on national security and when a son of Bihar has laid down his life for the country, the Congress is indulging in irresponsible social media activity."

He questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking, “What kind of Congress is this...The party which once stood against terrorism was now irresponsibly sharing photographs of alleged terrorists?”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bihar Congress unit shared a post related to the Pahalgam terror attack on X, stating that "Operation Sindoor is incomplete as the accused are still alive."

The Congress post included images purported to be of the attackers, sparking political controversy.

Kumar demanded that if the Bihar Congress has authentic information, it must be handed over to the appropriate authorities for investigation, instead of circulating sensitive content on public platforms.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.