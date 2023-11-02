JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar: 88% candidates from Bihar recruited as teachers

Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) Amid opposition claims that a large number of candidates from other states were recruited as teachers in Bihar, JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that 88 per cent candidates were recruited from Bihar while only 12 per cent are from other states.

Kumar said: "2023 will turn out historic for Bihar in the context of giving jobs to youths. Recently, the Central government has provided 51,000 jobs but of them, only 133 candidates were from Bihar. The Bihar government is providing 1,20,336 jobs to the candidates of which 88 per cent are from the state," Kumar said.

"Of 1,20,336 candidates, 48 per cent are women. Twelve per cent candidates belong to Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Assam," Kumar said.

"The opposition leaders are questioning the brilliance and capability of students of Bihar and terming it as fake recruitment. It is an attack on people of Bihar," he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and state government ministers will distribute appointment letters to the passing candidates on Thursday.

