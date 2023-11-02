‘Bigg Boss 17’: Mannara says she will never give Munawar attention after fight

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) It seems friends have turned foes in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house after Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui had a fight.

In the upcoming episode, Mannara will be seen breaking down after fighting with Munawar, who have been closest friends since they entered the show.

In the promo, Mannara is sitting with Vicky Jain when Munawar comes to talk to her.

Mannara tells Munawar to “Just shut up.”

She then yells: “Main isko bohot mana chuki hu aur aaj ke baad main isko kabhi attention nahi dungi."

Munawar doesn’t react and lets Mannara vent it all out.

Later, Mannara tears up and asks Bigg Boss to call her into the confession room.

She said: "Bigg Boss, I want to come to the confession room and I want to exit the show."

The reason behind the fight is still not known, but will be shared in the upcoming episode. It will be interesting to see if Munawar once again tries to patch up things with Mannara or if he now maintains his distance from her.

