JD(U) leader Mangani Lal Mandal returns to RJD, Tejashwi says it’s ‘Ghar Wapsi’

Patna, Jan 17 (IANS) Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United) faced a major setback as former MP Mangani Lal Mandal joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav formally welcomed Mandal back into the party and announced that he would play a significant role in its future endeavours.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejashwi said: "It is a matter of happiness that Mangani Lal Mandal, who is our guardian and my father's associate, has joined the party again. His experience will benefit us personally as well as the party."

Tejashwi emphasised that Mandal’s return to the RJD is a "Ghar Wapsi" (homecoming) and stated that the former MP would be entrusted with an important responsibility in the party.

"With his coming, socialist youth like us will be able to elevate socialism in Bihar with his experience. He will be given an important role in the party, and the party will provide him with significant responsibility," he added.

After joining the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Mandal expressed his happiness at returning to his "old home." Reflecting on his political journey, Mandal spoke warmly of RJD founder Lalu Yadav, acknowledging their long-standing alliance.

“Party founder Lalu Yadav has been our leader, and we have also been allies. Jannayak ended in Lalu Yadav's lap,” Mandal said, referring to the influence of Lalu Yadav on his political career.

Mandal, who had served as vice president and secretary in the Janata Dal (United) for five years, accused the party of neglecting his contributions. He stated that when he did try to work, he was ignored.

“I was feeling suffocated in the last five years in JD(U). In the JD(U), especially the backward caste leaders, have no scope. They are being side-lined. JD(U) has been reduced to 3-4 people. This is the character of the JDU party,” Mandal said, highlighting his frustration with the party's treatment of backward caste leaders.

Mandal also praised RJD’s efforts, particularly the caste survey and job creation in Bihar, attributing these initiatives to Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership. “The caste survey in Bihar was done on the initiative of Tejashwi Yadav, and jobs were also provided in Bihar on his initiative,” he added.

