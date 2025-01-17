Farooq Abdullah visits Ajmer Dargah, prays for peace & brotherhood

Jaipur, Jan 17 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah visited the Dargah in Ajmer on Friday evening and prayed for peace and brotherhood across the country.

He shared his joy in visiting the shrine and expressed hopes for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to overcome the challenges of the past decade.

He said he prayed for peace, progress, and snowfall, noting the pressing need for snow to address water shortages.

Farooq Abdullah also spoke about the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, stating that such incidents are not uncommon. He expressed relief that Khan's life was saved and wished him a speedy recovery.

He added that such attacks should not occur in the country, emphasising the need for a safer environment.

When asked about the possibility of the National Conference collaborating with the BJP, Farooq Abdullah firmly dismissed the idea.

"This can never happen. We cannot align with those who spread hatred," he said.

Addressing the recent outbreak of an unknown disease in Rajouri, where 15 people died, he said efforts are underway to identify the virus.

On Delhi elections, the former Chief Minister remarked that elections are a regular occurrence.

Meanwhile, a car in Farooq Abdullah's convoy met with an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Dausa on Friday afternoon around 1:45 PM.

A Nilgai suddenly appeared in front of the vehicle, causing a collision that damaged a Delhi Police escort car. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as both front airbags deployed effectively.

