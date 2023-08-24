JD(U) announces 98-member national executive committee, Harivansh Narayan Singh not included.

Patna, Aug 24 (IANS): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Janata Dal- United has announced the members of the national executive committee of the party.

JD(U) national president Lalan Singh has been appointed president of the executive committee while Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is only a member. However, everyone knows that Nitish Kumar is the supreme leader of the party. In the 98 member team, KC Tyagi has been made personal advisor and the national spokesperson while Alok Kumar Suman becomes treasurer and Ramnath Thakur was appointed general secretary.

The most important move of the party was on Harivansh Narayan Singh who has not been named in the list. When asked, Lalan Singh said that he is under the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he cannot attend the executive committee meetings. Hence the party has not included his name in the list. “Harivansh Ji has not come for any meeting of the party in the past. Hence we knew that he would not come. Hence, the party has decided not to include his name in the national executive committee,” Lalan Singh said.

The JD-U separated from the NDA on August 9, 2022. Since then, he has not come for any meeting. It may be possible that PM Narendra Modi has asked him not to go for meetings. We have sent Harivansh Ji to the Rajya Sabha and he was elected deputy speaker of the Rajya Sabha on the votes of the opposition parties. The BJP did not make him the deputy speaker of the Rajya Sabha,” Singh said.

