Jason Derulo sued for allegedly expecting sex after signing singer to record deal

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (IANS) An aspiring singer has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Jason Derulo, in which she claims the R&B crooner signed her to a record deal with the intentions of having sexual relations with her.

“I have anxiety, I’m traumatised,” Emaza Gibson told NBC News on Thursday, reports pagesix.com.

“I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations… I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.”

The musician, who touts herself as a “humanitarian” and “activist” on Instagram, claims in the suit obtained by Page Six that Jason, 34, made unwanted sexual advances toward her after they began working together in a professional capacity.

She allegedly met the 'Talk Dirty' singer in August 2021, at which point he reportedly asked her to create a mixtape in four months and an album in six.

Excited to start her solo career, Emaza signed the deal, thinking it was a “no-brainer” to do so.

The songstress alleges in the suit that Jasonwould often invite her out for drinks during her tenure with him, but she would decline the offers in order to “keep their relationship professional.”

Since she did not accept outings where booze would be served, Emaza claims the 'Swalla' singer started to bring alcohol into their studio sessions.

The singer says in September 2021 she was allegedly given “inappropriately large amounts of alcohol” during a recording session and felt “pressure” to drink it at that point.

She also claims that drugs, particularly cocaine, were also present at times, and that Jasononce asked her to partake in “goat skin and fish scales,” which she read pertains to a sex ritual.

Emaza claims in the suit that the 'Watcha Say?' singer was making an “explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success.”

She also alleges that Jason once became enraged during an incident in November 2021, citing this as an example of his alleged aggressive behaviour.

Emaza claims in the suit that she was introduced to a woman named Rosa at that time, whom she perceived to be an example of how her career could progress should she sleep with Jason.

The 'Savage Love' singer allegedly “lost control and began aggressively hitting his arm rests” when Emaza told his manager, Frank Harris, about Rosa’s appearance, according to the court docs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.