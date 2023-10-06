Man arrested for stealing oil from IOCL pipeline in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly stealing oil from IOCL pipeline and storing it in an excavated underground tunnel, about 40 meters in Dwarka, an official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Rakesh a.k.a Golu, a resident of village Pochanpur in Dwarka area.

According to police, on Wednesday, an incident of oil theft from the Delhi-Panipat section of a pipeline was reported by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Northern Region.

"The company reported that on September 29, they performed an inspection and found that oil theft is likely to be happening from the area of Village Pochanpur, Dwarka," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

On their complaint, police visited the spot and on digging the spot, found that the accused persons had drilled the IOCL pipeline and using a valve mechanism inserted a plastic pipe in the pipeline.

"In pursuance of the task, the team reached the spot and after excavation, found that a machine for extracting oil by drilling holes in the oil pipeline was installed at the spot in which two plastic pipes were connected," said the DCP.

"They were taken out in a plot at a distance of about 40 meters from the pipeline by making a tunnel. During investigation, it is found that the pipe is laid in an underground tunnel dug by the accused persons and surfaces in the plot of one Rakesh @ Golu, Village Pochanpur, Delhi," said the DCP.

"Alleged plot’s owner Rakesh has been arrested. He is being interrogated about the whole Nexus. Efforts are being made to nab the whole group," the DCP added.

