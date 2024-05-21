Janhvi Kapoor makes big revelation

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor says she believes in astrology and has checked her zodiac compatibility “many times.”

During the press conference for her upcoming film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', Janhvi was asked if she believed in astrology, considering that her character Mahima’s “kundali” is matched for an arranged marriage.

Janhvi told media: “I think we all have checked our zodiac compatibility. I have done it so many times. I do believe in astrology a lot but not to the extent where I stop talking to a person just because my zodiac sign doesn’t match!”

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' also stars Rajkummar Rao and is slated to hit the screens on 31. She then has 'Devara: Chapter 1' with star Jr NTR releasing.

She revealed that her character Thangam in the film is interesting.

The actress added: “I love working on a film set where people do their work with love. The passion these guys have is amazing and their storytelling is beautiful. With conviction they showcase each character, it is very different. I am very lucky to get a chance to work (in the film with Jr NTR).”

