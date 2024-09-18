Jan Suraaj to include ‘Right to Recall’ provision in its constitution: Prashant Kishor

Patna, Sep 18 (IANS) Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said that his Jan Suraaj, which is set to be formed on October 2, will have the ‘Right to Recall’ provision in its constitution.

“Jan Suraaj will be the first party in India to incorporate the ‘Right to Recall’ in its constitution. This provision will allow voters to recall their elected representatives halfway through their term, specifically after two and a half years,” Kishor said.

He added that if a Jan Suraaj candidate fails to meet public expectations, voters will have the option to pass a no-confidence motion against them.

“If a sufficient percentage of voters support this motion, Jan Suraaj will compel the representative to resign,” he said.

He added that the specific percentage of votes required for a no-confidence motion is still being debated within Jan Suraaj's constituent assembly.

“All these details will be finalised and included when the party is officially announced on October 2. Such a law is not part of any political party in the country. Jan Suraaj will be the first party to have such a provision,” said Kishor.

Prashant Kishor is actively promoting Jan Suraaj through his Padayatra (foot march) and public meetings, detailing how the party will stand out from existing political options in Bihar.

His focus is on explaining the party's unique features to the public.

Bihar currently has three major political parties Rashtriya Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) while Prashant Kishor is making efforts to establish Jan Suraaj as a force in the state.

