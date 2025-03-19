Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Bengal's Midnapore gets cheers from local residents

Midnapore, March 19 (IANS) Jan Aushadhi Kendras, launched under the Prime Minister Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) are bringing a sea-change in lives of people across the country, by providing cheap and affordable medicines to every section of society.

Those from the lower and middle-income class families are particularly drawing big benefits under one of the most ambitious schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

In West Bengal’s Midnapore (West) district, the opening of Jan Aushadhi Kendras has brought smiles on people's faces as they also have got access to cheaper medicines.

They are excited over becoming part of the PM-BJP scheme and expressing gratitude to PM Modi-led government for providing them with this opportunity.

Several Janaushadhi Kendras are providing medicines and other medical support to the local residents at reasonable costs.

Tarun Kumar Pal, pharmacist as well as Jan Aushadhi Kendra owner, told IANS that the buyers at his shop are of common view that medicines are of good quality.

He further said that hundreds of people visit the Kendra on daily basis and also bring their friends and relatives to benefit from the facilities offered here.

“People are giving good feedback about the Jan Aushadhi Kendra. They are finding medicines valuable as well as pocket-friendly. Many of them say that their doctors are recommending them to purchase medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras,” said the Jan Aushadhi Kendra owner.

Sourabh Ghosh, a customer, said that he has been buying medicines from here for past four years and was also getting it at a much lower price than the market rate.

“It would be very good if more such medicine shops were opened, this is my request to the Central government,” he told IANS.

Another customer Prashant Shirmani said that the cost of medicines is much lower than the market rates and also their quality is no less than the branded ones.

The PMBJP was launched in November 2016, for transforming the healthcare landscape and making essential healthcare, accessible to all citizens by providing good quality generic medicines, through dedicated outlets.

