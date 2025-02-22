Jammu court sentences three to ‘community service’ for cresting public nuisance

Jammu, Feb 22 (IANS) A court in J&K’s Jammu on Saturday sentenced three persons to ‘community service’ for creating public nuisance in an intoxicated state.

In the first sentence of its kind after the implementation of three new criminal laws in the country, the special mobile magistrate in Jammu sentenced three persons to ‘community service’ after they created a public nuisance under the influence of alcohol.

Police said that three persons accused of creating a public nuisance under the influence of liquor were sentenced to ‘community service’ under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) by a special mobile magistrate.

In the first case of its kind after the implementation of three new criminal laws in the country, on February 19, Lekh Raj and Ashok Singh, both residents of Bajalta, were found creating a public disturbance while intoxicated in the Sidhra area of Jammu, police said.

The accused were presented before the Special Excise Mobile Magistrate in Jammu on Saturday and both were directed to perform community service at the nearest hospital for one hour daily for 10 days under Section 355 of the BNS.

This provision of the new criminal laws emphasises rehabilitation and community engagement for minor offences in order to promote reform over punishment.

In another similar case, which took place on February 17, Amit Mehra, a resident of Kot Garhi village, was found creating a public disturbance in an intoxicated state.

He was also directed by the mobile magistrate to perform community service at the old age home in Akhnoor for a total of seven days, until February 27.

Replacing the colonial criminal laws imposed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and executed through the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the new criminal laws are aimed at reform, engagement and rehabilitation rather than punishment and collection of money for the government through fines and financial penalties.

