Delhi: DDA's 5-day flower festival 'Palaash' begins in Dwarka

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) To celebrate the onset of spring, a five-day grand flower festival ‘Palaash’ organised by the Delhi Development Authority, was inaugurated on Saturday at DDA Green at Sector 16-D Park, Golf Course Road in Dwarka.

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena visited the flower festival and lauded the persistent efforts of DDA in enhancing the aesthetics of the national capital by creating new recreational public green spaces across the city.

DDA has been organising flower festivals every year since 2023 over its green spaces. However, this year, the grandeur of the event can be experienced by the public for five days over two weekends at Dwarka and Mayur Vihar respectively.

The first phase of the Palaash festival is being celebrated at Dwarka on February 22 and 23 while the second phase will be organised on February 28, March 1 and 2 at Smriti Van Mayur Vihar Phase III.

Earlier, during the day, LG Saxena said that the government would work in a mission mode to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the national capital.

He said apart from creating recreational public greens like Baansera, Asita and Yamuna Vatika, massive plantations of Tulips across the capital added significantly to the aesthetics of the city while also receiving huge appreciation and applause from the people.

The theme of Palaash 2025 Is ‘Pollution Free, Healthy Living’. This annual flower festival is named Palaash after the flower of Butea monosperma, which blooms in the capital during this time. The flower festival is aimed at transforming Delhi into a ‘City of Flowers’, fostering a greener, more sustainable urban landscape.

The festival brings together horticulture enthusiasts, environmentalists, artists, and the people at large in a grand celebration of nature and creativity.

Visitors can witness magnificent floral displays, showcases of exotic flowers, seasonal blooms, and theme-based garden installations filled with stunning floral arrangements and participate in various competitions, workshops, nature walks and discussions over the five-day period.

It will also feature a fancy dress competition, cultural performances, interactive and creative activities, floral rangoli-making competition, drawing and painting competition, origami workshop, engaging visitors in various activities inspired by floral themes.

Palaash 2025 invites public participation in a variety of engaging competitions, including flowering pot plants, foliage pot plants, vegetable pot plants, garden in containers, and flower arrangements for interior decor, providing a platform for gardening enthusiasts to showcase their creativity and horticultural skills. Free on-the-spot registration will be provided for public events at the registration desk. All-day activities will also include food stalls, pottery, swings and rides.

