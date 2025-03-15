Jammu and Kashmir: DM directs smooth implementation of 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' in Doda

Doda, March 15 (IANS) In a review meeting held on Saturday regarding the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, District Magistrate Harvinder Singh directed the authorities to ensure the smooth implementation of the scheme.

The objective of this scheme is to promote rooftop solar installations with subsidised financial support, enabling consumers to generate their own electricity. The scheme offers several benefits, such as significantly reducing monthly electricity costs. By installing solar panels on rooftops, consumers can produce their own electricity, thereby reducing dependence on conventional energy sources.

In the meeting held at the conference hall of the DC office complex, DC Harvinder Singh instructed the electricity department and vendors to ensure the smooth and widespread implementation of the scheme across the district.

Under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the Electric Division of Doda has made significant progress in promoting renewable energy. A total of 60 rooftop solar systems have been successfully installed in the district, helping residents utilise solar energy. In addition to this, loans have been distributed to 190 beneficiaries, facilitating the adoption of solar energy.

He mentioned that a total of 1,445 applications have been received from people expressing interest in the scheme. To ensure a robust supply chain for the installation of rooftop solar systems, 681 vendors have been selected.

DC Doda informed that the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is highly beneficial. This scheme addresses issues such as flat rates, high electricity bills, and financial barriers for the poor. Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, all the beneficiaries receive a 65 per cent subsidy, allowing them to install solar panels on rooftops, sheds, or even on the ground. The panels come with a 25-year warranty, offering long-term benefits. This scheme is a crucial step towards making local residents self-reliant in the field of solar energy.

