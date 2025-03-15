Australian PM stands in support of Ukraine, says it is in 'national interest'

Canberra, March 15 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday reiterated strong and steadfast support for Ukraine, stating that the country will stand for Ukraine as long as it takes as it is in their national interest. Albanese joined a 'Coalition of Willing' virtual meeting hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders from Europe, Canada, and New Zealand.

Following the meeting, Albanese issued an official statement, asserting that the leaders agreed to continue working on delivering concrete actions to support Ukraine, now and into the future. He stated that Australia stands with Ukraine because what happens in the Euro-Atlantic has serious implications for the Indo-Pacific and vice versa. He referred to this as a struggle not just for Ukraine and its national sovereignty but for the international rule of law.

Australia further extended support towards all meaningful progress for a just and enduring peace in Ukraine and broader security in Europe. Albanese stated that pressure will need to be applied on Russia to engage in good faith. Australia is always open to considering any new proposals to support Ukraine based on Australia's capacity and comparative strengths, he said.

"Australia has committed 1.5 billion dollars to help Ukraine defend itself, including 1.3 billion dollars in military support and through vital equipment and training of Ukrainian forces. Australia is open to considering any requests to contribute to a future peacekeeping effort in support of just and lasting peace we all want for Ukraine. We have a proud tradition of supporting peace through eighty years of contribution to international peacekeeping missions. Of course, peacekeeping missions by definition require a precondition of peace," Albanese stated.

Albanese's signal of openness to support Ukraine has created a bipartisan fissure in the country. Addressing reporters on Friday, Opposition leader and Prime Ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections in Australia, Peter Dutton said that Australia should not be involved, accusing PM Albanese of "shooting from the hip".

"It just doesn't make any sense. Our job is to take care of our country and make sure we are safe in our region. We have supported Ukraine from day one. But not with troops on the ground. This was a thought bubble by the Prime Minister,” Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported Dutton as saying.

Recently, the Russian Embassy in Canberra had also warned of "grave consequences" if Australia joined a "coalition of the willing" proposed by the United Kingdom and France to guarantee Ukraine's security in the event of a peace deal. "Once again, Western boots on the ground are unacceptable for Russia, and we will not remain passive observers. To those inclined to construe the above as a threat: it is not; it is a warning. Russia has no intention to harm Australians, and Canberra can easily avoid trouble by simply refraining from irresponsible adventurism in the zone of the special military operation," the Russian Embassy in Canberra stated.

