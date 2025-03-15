DoNER Ministry sets up 5-member task force to boost investment in NE states

Agartala, March 15 (IANS) The Ministry of Development of North East Region (DoNER) has set up a five-member task force to boost investment in the northeastern states with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha as its convener.

A senior Tripura government official said that during the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held on December 21 last year in Agartala, it was decided to constitute a high-level task force on investment promotion in the northeastern region involving Chief Ministers of the states.

Accordingly, the DoNER Ministry has constituted a task force with Saha, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Chief Ministers Conrad K. Sangma (Meghalaya), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), and Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim) as members.

The task force, which would submit its report to the NEC within six months, would assess the existing investment ecosystem, including policies, incentives, and infrastructure in the northeastern region and develop a strategic roadmap to position the region as a preferred investment destination for priority sectors such as agriculture, tourism, logistics, IT, and renewable energy.

The task force would highlight high-potential sectors and regions within NER to create focused investment clusters for the promotion of sectoral hubs such as agro-processing zones, tourism circuits, IT parks, renewable energy corridors etc. It would suggest developing strategies to attract both domestic and international investments in the priority sectors, with emphasis on public-private partnerships (PPPs), the notification of the DoNER Ministry said.

It said that the task force would also recommend policy reforms to streamline approvals, enhance ease of doing business, and address investor concerns.

Meanwhile, the DoNER Ministry has already organised eight ‘Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshows’ in different parts of the country including Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Kolkata to highlight the resources and potentiality of the northeastern states. The DoNER Ministry hosted the last ‘North East Trade and Investment Roadshow’ in Chennai on February 5 with DoNER Minister Scindia inaugurating the roadshow and inviting investors and industrialists to join the transformative journey of the ‘Ashtalakshmi’ region as it charts its path to becoming a leading engine of India's growth.

