Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee cautions against promises made by anyone taking his or I-PAC's name

Kolkata, Mar 15 (IANS) Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP, Abhishek Banerjee, on Saturday, cautioned his party leaders of possible events of making promises for arranging party posts taking either his name or that of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), the Prashant Kishor-founded vote-strategy agency, that had been associated with the ruling party since the 2021 West Bengal election.

He issued this note of caution at a virtual meeting with the party leadership at different levels where the prime issue was the identification of bogus voters in West Bengal.

"Recently, there had been complaints by a section of the party leaders of some people posing as I-PAC's representatives asking for money promising lucrative organisational posts. Our party's General Secretary clearly said that any such demands for money taking his name or the name of I-PAC should be reported to him immediately. He also provided a number where such complaints can be registered," said a senior Trinamool Congress leader aware of the proceedings of the virtual meeting.

Speaking at the virtual meeting, Abhishek Banerjee also directed the district leadership not to entertain anyone claiming to be coming from his office for any specific purpose unless there is prior intimation from his office in the matter.

He also directed the district leadership to inform his office of any such event where anyone claimed to be coming from his office without prior intimation.

Recently, a number of top Trinamool Congress leaders made media statements alleging I-PAC representatives of collecting money promising organisations or even candidatures for elections.

Political observers feel that by issuing this note of caution, the party's General Secretary had tried to address the controversies arising from such complaints.

Some of the senior leaders of Trinamool Congress even complained to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the role of I-PAC, following which she made some adverse comments about the agency at the party meeting.

However, recently at a party meeting, she gave instructions to the party leadership not to create hurdles for I-PAC in their functioning in view of the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections next year.

After the Chief Minister made some adverse comments about I-PAC earlier, a section of the party leadership was able to convince her about the importance of the agency for the party before the Assembly elections.

