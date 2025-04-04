Jamia Millia Islamia sets April 10 as deadline for 2025-26 admission application

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has fixed April 10 as the last date of application to various UG, PG courses, including B. Tech and B. Arch, an official said on Friday.

Admissions to as many as 25 programmes (09 UG, 05 PG, 08 diploma programmes and 03 advanced diploma programmes) will be done through CUET Merit Score.

In order to make it easier for candidates, reduce travel to Delhi, and also to increase student diversity, JMI will conduct entrance tests for as many as 29 programmes across nine cities of the country, including New Delhi.

The university’s Public Relations Office, in a statement, said that as the deadline to apply is only a week away, interested candidates are advised to visit the university portal at: admission.jmi.ac.in for online application to the upcoming academic session.

On March 6, Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif released a 145-page University Prospectus and announced the opening of admissions for the 2025-26 academic session.

From this academic year, JMI has introduced 14 new courses aimed at enhancing academic excellence and skill development.

These are: Bachelor of Design (B. Des) - 4 years; B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science (4 years); Certificate (Design and Innovation) Self Financed Evening; Certificate (Textile Design) Self Financed Evening; P.G. Diploma in Fire Safety, Lifts and Plumbing Services (Self-Financed); Certificate (Graphic Art) (Print Making) Self Financed Evening; M.F.A.(Curatorial Practices) Self Financed; M.F.A. (Art Management) Self Financed; M.F.A. (Conceptual Art Practice) Self Financed; M.F.A (Graphic Art) (Print Making) Self Financed; Certificate (Art & Aesthetics) Self Financed, Evening; Certificate (Creative Photography) Self Financed Evening; Certificate (Calligraphy) Self Financed Evening and Certificate (Art Appreciation & Art Writing) Self Financed, Evening.

To attract more foreign students and NRI wards, JMI has reduced fees for applicants from SAARC countries, besides reducing fees for foreign nationals/NRI wards for Diploma courses under the University Polytechnic.

Two seats in the BDS programme (which admits students through NEET) have been reserved for foreign students, said the statement.

Foreign nationals applying for Ph.D. courses at JMI can now appear for admission interviews online as they find it difficult to procure visas and undertake travel to India to appear for the admission interview as part of the entrance process requirement, it said.

Other key highlights of the admission to academic year 2025-26 include an increase in programmes which conduct admission through CUET and a focus on NEP-oriented programmes.

The prospectus provides updated and comprehensive information about various undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes being offered by the university in the academic session 2025-26; their eligibility criteria, application deadlines, entrance test dates, course fees and duration, and other details, with a view to providing prospective students with a step-by-step guide to help navigate through the admission process.

