Jaishankar winds up two-day Portugal visit

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday wrapped up his two-day Portugal visit during which he called on Prime Minister Antonio Costa and held delegation level talks with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho.

Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greeting to Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

During the meeting, Costa reiterated his strong support to furthering bilateral ties as well as deepening of linkages between India and Portugal and EU.

Jaishankar and president of the Portuguese Assembly Santos Silva discussed the importance of furthering cooperation between the two democracies.

The External Affairs Minister also met with the members of the Portugal-India Parliamentary Friendship Group besides holding extensive discussions with foreign minister Cravinho on the entire range of the bilateral relationship.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the regular high level political exchanges and held discussions on trade and investment as well as the growing potential in several sectors including IT, health and pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, defence industry, start-ups and mobility of youth, professionals and skilled workers.

Both sides agreed to implementation of standard operating procedure for a pilot project for realising full benefits of agreement on the Recruitment of Indian Citizens to work in the Portuguese Republic and begin India Portugal Consular Dialogue.

They decided to hold the next meeting of the joint economic committee to take stock of bilateral economic relations at an early date.

Jaishankar and Cravinho also exchanged views on important regional and international developments including India-EU relations, connectivity with focus on India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), conflict in Ukraine, situation in West Asia, and the Indo-Pacific.

The EAM also visited the Marine Museum where he was briefed on the ongoing cooperation between the two sides on the development of the Maritime Heritage Complex being set up in Lothal, Gujarat.

In addition, Jaishankar also visited the Radha Krishna temple and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi, and paid tributes on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

He also addressed members of the Indian community and friends at a reception organised by the Embassy of India.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho also graced the occasion.

Jaishankar's visit to Portugal further consolidated the long-standing ties between the two countries, based on historical and close cultural linkages as well as the forward-looking contemporary partnership.

The two sides decided to celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties in 2025.

