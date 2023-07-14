Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart, raises issue of Indian diplomats' security

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday met his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly and underlined the importance of ensuring the security of Indian diplomats.

Jaishankar, who met Joly on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting in Jakarta, tweeted: "Met Canadian Foreign Minister in Jakarta. Discussed the Indo-Pacific and our economic cooperation. Underlined the importance of ensuring the security of our diplomats and the need to firmly combat incitement to violence."

The meeting between the two leaders took place just days after Khalistani elements displayed posters in Canada, with photographs of the Indian High Commissioner in Canada and other diplomats posted there and messages holding Indian diplomats responsible for the killing of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar last month and held death threats against them.

India had in June also summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and lodged it's protest in the matter. Jaishankar had earlier said that Canada giving space to separatist elements was probably driven by "votebank politics".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.