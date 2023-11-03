Jaishankar holds meetings with Italian foreign and defence ministers, discusses West Asia & Ukraine crises

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani, on his arrival on a two-day visit to Italy.

During their meeting on Thursday, the leaders discussed the West Asia situation as well as the Ukraine conflict.

"A comprehensive and productive meeting this evening with DPM & FM @Antonio_Tajani. Conversed about deepening our strategic partnership. Agreed that potential in agro-tech, innovation, space, defence and the digital domain should be explored," Jaishankar posted on X late on Thursday night.

"Spoke about the West Asia situation, Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific landscape in detail. Appreciated Italy's support for our initiatives and also for the G20 Presidency," he said further.

The two leaders also signed the mobility and migration partnership agreement and the cultural exchange programme at the end of their talks.

Earlier, Jaishankar had also met Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto. "Pleased to meet Defence minister @GuidoCrosetto today. Agenda focused on taking forward our renewed defence and security partnership. Appreciated his assessments and valued his suggestions for defence industry cooperation," Jaishankar said on X.

The foreign minister on Thursday arrived in Italy and held a Senate interaction on deepening bilateral partnership. "Appreciated the warm sentiments for India across party lines," Jaishankar posted on X on his arrival in Rome.

The India-Italy relationship was elevated to ‘Strategic Partnership’ during the state visit of prime minister of Italy in March this year.

During his visit, Jaishankar will meet the top leadership of the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.