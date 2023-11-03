Rajasthan polls: BJP announces 4th list of two candidates, includes Cong turncoat

Jaipur, Nov 3 (IANS) The BJP has released its fourth list and announced two candidates for the November 25 Assembly election in Rajasthan.

Tickets have been given to Swaroop Singh Khara from Shiv seat and Ramniwas Meena from Todabhim constituency.

Ramniwas Meena had joined BJP on Thursday night itself and was given a ticket just 10 hours after joining the saffron party.

Swaroop Singh Khara has been given a ticket as a new face from Shiv constituency.

Earlier, Ravindra Singh Bhati's name was doing the rounds for Shiv but Khara was given the ticket.

With the fourth list released on Friday, the BJP has so far announced candidates for 184 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly.

In major decisions, BJP this time has not fielded former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s close confidant Yunus Khan, a former minister, either from Deedwana which he represented twice as MLA or Tonk from where the BJP fielded him in 2018 against Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

The BJP has fielded Jitendra Singh Jodha from Deedwana. In 2018, Jodha was the BJP candidate in the 2018 Assembly elections but lost to Congress’s Chetan Dudi.

From Tonk, the party fielded former MLA Ajit Singh Mehta against Pilot, the incumbent MLA from Tonk. Mehta was the BJP MLA from Tonk from 2013 to 2018 but was denied ticket in 2018 when the party fielded Khan from Tonk.

Former Congress leader Subhash Meel, who joined BJP on Wednesday after being denied a ticket from Khandela, got the ticket from the seat. Similarly, former Congress MLA Darshan Singh Gurjar has been fielded from Karauli. Gurjar joined the BJP on Wednesday after being denied a ticket by the Congress.

