Jail chaupal to help prisoners in UP district

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 8 (IANS) Petty disputes, problems and other issues troubling jail inmates in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, will now be resolved by groups of prisoners themselves.Muzaffarnagar Jail superintendent, Sitaram Sharma, said, "We have set up six committees of prisoners. These committees will oversee various activities of the inmates, including health, education, entertainment, physical fitness, discipline, and providing legal advice or counselling.”

He added that weekly Chaupals, supervised by jail officials, are held in the jail campus where inmates can discuss their issues and seek help.

With the help of the education department of Muzaffarnagar, one of the six committees has been assigned to the development of skills and education of the prisoners, including illiterate ones. They are preparing profiles and lists of prisoners to identify those who can benefit from skill development programmes with the goal of preparing the inmates for reintegration into mainstream society.

Another committee has been set up for cleanliness and hygiene within the jail premises to create a better environment for all inmates.

Committee members will also work towards acquainting incoming prisoners with jail rules and discipline to help them receive counselling in a better way.

Inmates with knowledge of the law have been made part of the Legal Aid Committee whose objective is to assist fellow prisoners with legal matters, such as court appearances, fines, bail, sureties, and general legal information.

The committees also aim to create a better atmosphere in jail and prevent clashes among inmates.

