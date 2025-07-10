Jagan slams Naidu govt; accuses it of repression of farmers

Amaravati, July 10 (IANS) YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday slammed the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government for its repressive approach towards farmers during his visit to Banagarupalem in Chittoor District on Wednesday.

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister condemned the detention, harassment and assault on farmers by the Naidu government during his visit to the market yard to meet mango farmers to hear their grievances.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, the YSRCP chief alleged that the propaganda machinery of CM Naidu tried to show the farmers’ issue in poor light and the world saw the overwhelming response to his visit despite harsh restrictions and blatant distortions by the CM-friendly media.

"The issue belongs to 76,000 farmers who produced 6.5 tonnes of mango in an area of 2.2 lakh acres and could not get the minimum price for the past two months. They had to throw the crop on the roads in distress, and these sights have become common of late," wrote former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jagan Mohan Reddy added that dubbing all those who question the Andhra government on not getting benefits of welfare schemes as "anti-social elements" was condemnable.

He claimed that all sections of people, including farmers, youth, women, students, and others, have hit the streets to express their dissent.

“If mango farmers are not in distress, why did the government announce to give Rs. 4 per kg, and why were false orders given to factories to buy at Rs. 8 per kg,” Jagan Mohan Reddy asked.

The YSRCP leader reiterated that JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy, got an assurance from the Centre for procuring mangoes in Karnataka at Rs 16 per kg. “How many farmers did you give Rs. 4 and how many farmers got Rs. 8 from factories,” he asked.

He alleged that farmers never faced such hardships during the YSRCP rule and mangoes were procured at Rs 25 to Rs 29 per kg.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wondered why there was a slump in one year after the coalition government led by CM Naidu took over.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to know why the pulp factories that should open from mid-May, did not start buying this year.

“When the stock came out at once, the supply was high, resulting in a fall in prices. Such an artificial situation was created only to benefit your close associates, like Galla factory and Srini Foods,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that farmers did not get MSP for paddy, cotton, jowar, sorghum, millets, peas, maize, ragi, banana, onion, sugarcane, cocoa, tobacco, and mango this year.

"Be it chilli, tobacco or mango, the government did not procure even a single unit, which shows its lack of sincerity," he said.

“During our term, we spent Rs. 7,800 crore on the purchase of crops other than paddy, by setting up a price stabilisation fund with Rs. 3,000 crore. Such a fund is missing now and there is no trace of VM APP. Last year the government failed to give the promised Rs 20,000 to farmers and this year, farmers are still waiting while in our term farmers were getting the amount on time,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He alleged that input subsidy along with free crop insurance and services of RBKs were abandoned. “When your failures are questioned, you brand the farmers as anti-social elements,” Jagan Mohan Reddy added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.