Jagan condemns actor Posani’s arrest, assures support to family

Amaravati, Feb 27 (IANS) YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly condemned the arrest of actor and party leader Posani Krishna Murali.

Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke over the phone with Posani’s wife, Kusumalatha, who resides in Hyderabad, to offer his consolation.

The YSRCP chief criticised the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, stating that its administration is being conducted in an authoritarian manner.

He assured Posani’s family that the YSRCP would stand by him in this matter and provide full support. He stated that both the public and divine forces are witnessing the ongoing events and emphasised the need for strength during this challenging time.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party would extend legal assistance. The matter has already been entrusted to senior lawyers affiliated with the YSRCP.

Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday night arrested Posani from his residence in Hyderabad and shifted him to Annamayya district in connection with a case booked there for alleged derogatory comments against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The 66-year-old was taken to Obulavaripalle Police Station, where a police officer recorded his statement. He was examined by a government doctor in the police station.

Posani will be produced before a court in Railway Koduru later.

The actor was booked two days ago on a complaint by Jana Sena leader Jogineni Mani, who accused him of making derogatory comments against Jana Sena president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

A case was booked against Posani under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 196, 353 (2), 111 r/w 3 (5).

Similar cases were booked against Posani at different police stations in the state for alleged derogatory comments against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh.

In November 2024, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Andhra Pradesh registered a case against Posani on a complaint by Bandaru Vamsikrishna, a leader of Telugu Yuvatha, the youth wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The complainant said that Posani made false allegations and defamatory comments against Chandrababu Naidu during a press conference in September. He alleged that the actor’s comments tarnished the image of the Chief Minister. He also claimed that the comments created discord between groups.

Posani, who also served as the AP Film Development Corporation Chairman when the YSRCP was in power, was booked under sections 111, 196, 353, 299, 341, and 336 (3) of the BNS.

