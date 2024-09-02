Jacqueliene Fernandez looks hot in monokini; shares beach pics

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez on Monday shared mesmerising pictures of herself in a monokini, setting the internet on fire with her toned physique.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueliene, who has 70.6 million followers, uploaded a string of photos from a tropical paradise. The snap shows her wearing a white monokini, which has a sweetheart neckline, and is taking a spash in water.

She is also wearing a mini white dress, giving doll vibes, and enjoying the sand and the sea.

The photo also shows a novel and a beach cap.

However, Jacqueliene has not mentioned the location of the photos, and captioned the images with a kiss emoji.

A fan wrote in the comment section: "Barbie".

Another user said: "these pictures just made my dayyy".

A fan commented: "You are flaming us...."

The Sri Lankan actress and model Jacqueliene made her acting debut in 2009 with fantasy action comedy 'Aladin' directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh.

She then featured in a special number 'Aapka Kya Hoga' in the 2010 comedy drama 'Housefull'.

The actress has appeared in movies like 'Race 2', 'Kick', 'Roy', 'Brothers', 'Housefull 3', 'Dishoom', 'A Gentleman', 'Judwaa 2', 'Race 3', 'Drive', 'Mrs. Serial Killer', 'Bhoot Police', 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Vikrant Rona', 'Ram Setu', and 'Cirkus'.

She was last seen in a special appearance in the song 'Deewane' in the 2023 comedy-drama 'Selfiee' directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Jacqueline next has 'Fateh', and 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the pipeline.

