Jackie Shroff lauds PM Modi’s vision for Fit India, stresses on the importance of cycling

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff, who graced the event ‘Sunday on Cycle’ organised by Sports Authority of India, has lauded PM Modi’s initiative of fit India.

The actor cycled as a part of the event along with the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Raksha Nikhil Khadse.

He told the media stationed at the venue, “The PM has taken the initiative of Fit India, all children should follow it. As long as you have the strength in your legs, you will move forward. If you have the strength in your legs, you will move forward. The people who have come here today, apply this to your children as well. Every day tell them to play on the laptop, computer, phone but also do something for your body as well. Keep your body healthy, teach your children good things. So that you can move forward and make your nation strong”.

He further mentioned, “If you are fit, you will be fine. If you are young, you will be fine. Do exercise, eat healthy food, keep your mind calm, do yoga, and do cycling. Start cycling every Sunday. There is no traffic in the morning. It is important to do cycling every Sunday. The feet should be strong. If the foundation of the body, the feet are strong, then the building above will be fine. Also, eat the bananas of the village”.

He said PM Modi is doing the right thing with his vision for Fit India, as he said, “He is doing the right thing. If you have a healthy body, then everything is fine. This is not Jackie. This is a body”.

'Sunday on Cycle 'programme was organised at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Raksha Nikhil Khadse and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff jointly flagged off the 'Fit India Cycles on Sunday' rally. For the last one year, this initiative has been taken across the country on every Sunday through the Central Government and the Sports Ministry.

