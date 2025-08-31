Army conducts exercise 'Yudh Kaushal' 3.0 in Arunachal Pradesh showcasing next-generation combat readiness

Itanagar, Aug 31 (IANS) The Army successfully conducted exercise 'Yudh Kaushal' 3.0 in the formidable terrain and extreme weather conditions of the eastern Himalayas in Arunachal Pradesh's Kameng region, officials said on Sunday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the Army effectively conducted exercise 'Yudh Kaushal' 3.0 in the formidable terrain and extreme weather conditions of the eastern Himalayas in the Kameng region of Arunachal Pradesh.

The exercise, witnessed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Gajraj Corps, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, displayed a remarkable synergy of advanced technology, operational innovation, and professional excellence by the troops, he said.

According to the spokesman, the large-scale manoeuvres underscored the Army's ability to operate in multi-domain environments, with demonstrations of drone surveillance, real-time target acquisition, precision strikes, air-littoral dominance, and synchronised battlefield manoeuvres.

A major highlight was the operational debut of the newly raised ASHNI platoons, who showcased how next-generation technology, seamlessly fused with battle-hardened tactics, can deliver a decisive edge in contemporary and future conflicts.

The spokesman said that a distinctive aspect of exercise 'Yudh Kaushal' 3.0 was the active integration of the Indian Civil Defence Industry, symbolising India's ongoing 'Decade of Transformation'. This collaboration demonstrated how indigenous defence innovation is rapidly translating into battlefield advantage, strengthening national security and enhancing self-reliance under the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The exercise not only validated the Army's combat readiness in high-altitude, harsh climatic conditions but also reaffirmed its commitment to embracing emerging technologies such as unmanned systems, precision weaponry, and multi-domain operational concepts.

The successful conduct of exercise 'Yudh Kaushal' 3.0 epitomises the Army's pursuit of excellence, adaptability, and technological advancement, standing as a testimony to its unwavering resolve to remain future-ready for next-generation warfare, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the Infantry troops of the Army's Spear Corps, in coordination with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), undertook a four-day exercise 'Achook Prahar' in Arunachal Pradesh last week.

According to the defence spokesman, the four-day (August 25 to 28) exercise served as a joint validation of operational preparedness, wherein both forces executed coordinated firepower drills under simulated battlefield conditions.

Mortars, machine guns, rockets and grenades were employed to validate synergised response, accuracy and battlefield effectiveness, he said.

This validation underscored the high level of interoperability between the Indian Army and ITBP, ensuring seamless coordination in the high-altitude operational environments of Arunachal Pradesh.

Exercise 'Achook Prahar' reaffirmed the collective resolve of the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to remain combat-ready and responsive in safeguarding the nation's frontiers.

