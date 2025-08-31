Tamim Iqbal to contest BCB polls, keeps option open to running for president’s post

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has said he will participate in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections scheduled for October, adding that he has also kept options open to possibly run for the president’s post.

Iqbal, the left-handed opener, retired from international cricket last year. The previous BCB elections took place on October 6, 2021, with the first board meeting held on the following day. As per a report in Cricbuzz, by that schedule, the next election must be conducted by October 7, 2025.

"See no one can say in advance that he will become president. I see and hear a lot of things myself. But the main question should be whether I will participate in the BCB election or not. If I talk about other forums, like the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) there it will be a direct election for the president's post.

"But the cricket board works differently. First, you have to be elected as a director. Then, if two candidates stand for president, the directors vote to select one. So, if you ask whether I will participate in the BCB election, I can say that I have a very good chance. This time, I am running (in the election for director's post)," Iqbal was quoted as saying in the report, citing Bengali publication Kalerkantha.

According to the BCB constitution, the 25-member board is formed through a three-tier election process. Twelve directors are chosen from Dhaka-based clubs (Category 1) by 76 councillors, while 10 posts under Category 2 are filled by representatives from eight divisions and 64 districts.

One director is elected under the “other representatives” quota in Category 3, and two are nominated by the National Sports Council. The board of directors then elects the president.

As per the constitution’s words, the BCB CEO, under the president’s direction, must notify relevant parties 30 days before the election to nominate councillors for the next general assembly. The Election Commission, to be appointed by the executive committee, will then draft the rules, finalise the voter list, announce the schedule and conduct the poll.

"It would be foolish to say I want to be president now. If the presidency were a direct election, I could say whether I am running or not. That will be decided after the board of directors is elected. If I find I have enough support then, I might run.”

“For now, I will say I want to become a director first. The rest will be seen later. if you want to do something for Bangladesh cricket, sitting in the most important chair is essential. I also believe that if I come to the cricket board, I should have the authority to make decisions," added Iqbal.

