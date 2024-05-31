Jack Reynor joins Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas for musical comedy ‘Power Ballad’

Los Angeles, May 31 (IANS) Irish actor Jack Reynor will once again collaborate with filmmaker John Carney in the upcoming musical comedy 'Power Ballad', after working together in 'Sing Street'.

The film also stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas. Tagged as an "uplifting and music-driven story," the film follows a wedding singer, a rock star, and the song that comes between them.

Details about who will play what are still under wraps, reports variety.com.

This marks the fourth collaboration between Reynor and Carney, following the musical comedies 'Sing Street' and 'Flora and Son', as well as the series 'Modern Love'.

'Power Ballad' is currently filming in Dublin.

Reynor is also well-known for his role in Ari Aster’s horror film 'Midsommar'. He has showcased his acting prowess in 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' and the series 'The Peripheral'. He will next be seen in 'The Perfect Couple' adaptation and the series 'Citadel', now in its second season.

Paul Rudd made his acting debut in 1991. With a long career in cinema, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 and was named People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 2021.

He is known for his work in films such as 'Clueless', 'Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers', 'Romeo + Juliet', 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin', and 'Knocked Up'. Most famously, he has played the superhero Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), beginning with 'Ant-Man'.

Nick, who is married to actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, was recently seen performing at the 77th Cannes Film Festival’s AIDS gala.

