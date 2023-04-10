Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' sequel

Los Angeles, April 10 (IANS) Actor Jack Black has some ideas for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' sequel and he is suggesting Pedro Pascal get cast as Wario.

Black voices Bowser in the animated movie and although he is not sure if his character would return for a potential follow-up film, he would want 'The Mandalorian' star to voice Mario's arch-rival, reports 'Deadline'.

"It's not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few 'Kung Fu Panda' movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing," Black told Game Spot.

"You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario."

The 'Nacho Libre' star recently made a cameo on Pascal's Disney+ 'Star Wars' spinoff series alongside Lizzo.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' has turned out to be a big hit at the box office for a three-day weekend total of $146.36 million.

With the animated movie dropping on April 5, its five-day total was a record-breaking $204.6 million.

Globally, the Nintendo, Universal and Illumination film bowed out to a $377.5 million box office debut.

The voice actors also included Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Charles Martinet as Mario's Dad, Khary Payton as Penguin King and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

