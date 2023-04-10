Sakshi Cartoon: Chinese Army Power On Display Around Taiwan

The relations between China and Taiwan have not been friendly for quite some time. China is forcing the democratically governed Taiwan to accept its sovereignty. However, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said only the people of the self-ruled island nation can decide their future.

Meanwhile, Chinese soldiers have been circling Taiwan with dozens of planes in the airspace including J-16 and J-10C fighter jets. The Chinese land forces have been also mobilized, however, China terms this development as ‘Joint Sword’ drills. Earlier, the Chinese army dispatched destroyers and frigates towards Taiwan.

