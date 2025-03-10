Jabalpur residents praise PM Modi's initiative for providing discounted generic medicines

Jabalpur, March 10 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious schemes, and its benefits are reaching people across the nation. Residents of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh are also benefiting from this scheme.

The beneficiaries of the scheme shared their positive feedback with IANS, admiring the Central government under PM Modi's leadership.

The Central government runs various welfare schemes with a focus on the general and underprivileged sections of society.

The PMBJP scheme is one of these initiatives which are benefiting the people immensely.

Through this scheme, beneficiaries are provided generic medicines at affordable prices. In the Cantt Assembly constituency of Jabalpur, the Jan Aushadhi Kendras are offering medicines at a discount of 30 to 80 per cent.

Deepanshu Kevat, the operator of a Jan Aushadhi Kendra, mentioned: "Beneficiaries are getting generic medicines here at very low prices. The medicines available in the market are quite expensive, but people are saving a lot by buying them from here. PM Modi's initiative is that medicines should reach every household. These kendras are benefiting people, and they are also providing us with employment."

With so many Kendras for cheap medicines across cities, towns and villages, youth are getting employed there.

A beneficiary, Aman Patel, said: "Earlier, I used to buy medicines from outside, which were very expensive too. But now, I am able to get the same medicines from this kendra at much lower prices. I have family members who need regular medication, and I had to buy it continuously. After getting medicines from this shop, I am saving a lot of money."

He expressed his gratitude to PM Modi, stating: "The BJP government is doing great work."

Another beneficiary, Vikesh, also praised the scheme, saying: "The medicines here are much cheaper than those available outside, and they are just as effective as those in the market."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.