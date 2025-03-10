Asmita Hockey State League: Pune thump Jalgaon 20-0 in opening match of junior section

Pune, March 10 (IANS) Hosts Pune district started with a massive win on the opening day of the Junior Category in the Asmita Hockey State League at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri, on Monday. Pune thumped Jalgaon 20-0, the win turning out to be the biggest of the tournament so far. Pune’s one-sided win was powered by a six-goal effort by Tanushree Kadu (1’, 15’, 19’, 36’, 42’, 49’) and a five-goal effort by Sanika Mane (5’, 22’, 28’, 33’, 46’)

The other goals included a four-goal effort by Diksha Shinde (6’, 25’, 34’, 48’), a brace by Sayma Tamboli (52’, 59’), and a goal each by Gouri Kolape (3’), Sukanya Dhaware (4’) and Sanjana Khetawat (37’).

At the halfway stage, Pune piled up a 10-0 advantage to sit in the driver’s seat, which they built upon in the second session.

Earlier in Group A, Satara scored a one-sided win over Nagpur. Satara scored a 6-0 win over Nagpur with Vedika Waghmore netting three (18’, 53’, 58’) and Anuradha Thombare (22’), Shrutika Bhosale (33’), and Shruti Bhosale (52’) converting a penalty-corner.

In the morning session, Group A had Kolhapur get the better of Aurangabad 2-0. Both goals came from Parinita Chavan (14') -- a field goal -- and a penalty-corner conversion in the (37') minute.

Later, Mumbai City thrashed Ahmednagar 6-1 with a brace of goals through Roshani Patel (5', 48') and Avishka Parab (42', 54') and a goal each by Trisha Guntuk (41') and Madhavi Mhatare (49'). Ahmednagar pulled one back via Diksha Vatane (15').

RESULTS (Day-1):

Group-A: Kolhapur 2 (Parinita Chavan 14', 37' - pc) bt Aurangabad 0. HT: 1-0

Group-B: Mumbai City 6 (Roshani Patel 5', 48'; Trisha Guntuk 41'; Avishka Parab 42', 54'; Madhavi Mhatare 49') bt Ahmednagar 1 (Diksha Vatane 15'). HT: 1-1

Group-A: Satara 6 (Vedika Waghmore 18’, 53’, 58’; Anuradha Thombare 22’; Shrutika Bhosale 33’; Shruti Bhosale 52’ - pc) bt Nagpur 0. HT: 2-0

Group-A: Pune 20 (Tanushree Kadu 1’, 15’, 19’, 36’, 42’, 49’; Sanika Mane 5’, 22’, 28’, 33’, 46’;Diksha Shinde 6’, 25’, 34’, 48’; Sayma Tamboli 52’, 59’;Gouri Kolape (3’), Sukanya Dhaware (4’), Sanjana Khetawat 37’) bt Jalgaon 0 HT 0-0.

