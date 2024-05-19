'It's Virat's energy, his hunger to win', Rayudu reflects on Kohli's contribution for RCB

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former India and CSK batter Ambati Rayudu reflected on Virat Kohli’s importance in the side and his electric energy behind their playoff glory.

Kohli is having a stellar IPL 2024, his second best season of his career after the record breaking 2016 IPL when it comes to runs scored. Alongside his 708 runs scored so far, Kohli is also possessing a strike rate of 155.0, the highest of his 17-year tenure in the league.

"It's Virat's energy, his intent, his hunger to win and to be successful. Today we have seen him actively talking to everybody, even before the game, even in between, even in the timeouts. And we saw it even when there was a delay because of the rain.

"We could see him talk and we could see him being involved. It's just emotional, and I'm so happy for Virat. I'm very, very happy with how RCB have played this season. And I truly hope that they'll go on to win this IPL as he deserves it.

"For someone who has played well for RCB over the years, who has always come out and done well, won the Orange Cap, the whole team rode on his shoulders for quite some time this season, especially in the initial part of the tournament," said Rayudu whilst speaking to Star Sports.

CSK, on the other hand, had looked to be playoff bound in the first half of the tournament but a terrible reversal in form saw them lose five of their last eight games which resulted in the Men In Yellow having to bow out of the tournament in the league stages as the record champions will not be defending their crown this year.

Rayudu further shared his thoughts on CSK's performance against RCN on Saturday night and said, "Definitely disappointing, to say the least. Rachin's run-out was crucial, especially considering he sacrificed his wicket when he was batting well. And especially in the last over, Yash Dayal came in and bowling such a fantastic over, being so brave in terms of bowling a slower ball to MS Dhoni.

"I think, overall, RCB played better cricket. They batted better, they bowled better, and they had better strategies. But I somehow feel CSK should have crossed 201. It's quite disappointing," added the three time IPL winner with CSK."

