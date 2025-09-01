It’s a good sign: Defence experts hail PM Modi for firmly articulating India’s stance against cross-border terrorism at SCO

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Defence experts and retired army officers on Monday welcomed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) joint statement condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for firmly articulating India’s stance against cross-border terrorism and calling out global "double standards".

Former army officer, Maj Gen G.D. Bakshi (retd), said India’s boldness in international forums is reshaping global perceptions.

Speaking to IANS, Bakshi said: "When the US imposed tariffs on India, President Donald Trump believed he could dictate terms. But we are not their slaves. India showed its spine by continuing oil imports from Russia. If the US thinks it is enjoying a unipolar moment, reality will soon hit. Even Japan has reassessed its trade positioning after watching India’s resolve. Prime Minister Modi and (Russian President) Vladimir Putin have deepened cooperation, and India has announced plans to purchase even more Russian oil in September. Trump should question why even America’s friends are reconsidering their loyalties. It’s a good sign that Pahalgam was included in the SCO declaration."

Brigadier S.V. Bhaskar (retd) praised PM Modi’s remarks at the SCO Summit.

“Whatever PM Modi said about terrorism is 100 per cent correct. Terrorism is not only India’s problem but a global threat. The entire world must face and overcome this menace together. During Operation Sindoor, several countries provided Pakistan with technology so it could challenge India. Jammu and Kashmir has been a terrorism hotspot for decades. In recent years, however, we saw glimpses of peace and progress returning. PM Modi’s statement is not just accurate but also a clear message to the world that terrorism cannot be tolerated.”

Defence expert and former naval officer G.J. Singh highlighted the strategic weight of India’s diplomacy.

"When three superpowers stand together on one platform at the SCO Summit, it sends a powerful message—not just to the world but particularly to America. The roots of this are linked to tariffs imposed under Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ policy. India has every right to prioritise its national interest. We are America’s friends, not its servants. That said, we must also remember the important agreements we have signed with the US in recent years. The current step is balanced, but we must plan carefully for the future."

He added: "Raising the issue of Pahalgam and adding it to the joint declaration is significant, but it could also be mere words. History shows us that China has consistently supported Pakistan by supplying arms, as seen during Operation Sindoor. India must remain vigilant at all costs. If China is serious, it must act not only on paper but on the ground. PM Modi was right to stress that SCO member states must unite against the ‘double standards’ on terrorism."

Earlier in the day, the SCO member states strongly denounced the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, declaring that those behind such acts of violence "must be brought to justice".

In the Tianjin Declaration issued by the Council of Heads of State, the statement read, "The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice."

The condemnation followed PM Modi's appeal to the SCO leaders to adopt a resolute position against terrorism and to work collectively to eliminate the menace.

Delivering his opening address at the summit in the presence of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PM Modi referred to the Pahalgam attack and thanked "friends" for standing with India. He simultaneously criticised the double standards of nations that openly support terrorism.

The member states reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism, underlining that exploiting such groups for mercenary purposes was unacceptable.

The declaration stressed that terrorism in all its forms must be condemned and warned against applying double standards in the global fight against terrorism, while also calling for international cooperation to curb the cross-border movement of terrorists.

PM Modi's participation in the SCO Summit also comes amid the US tariff hikes.

